Photo Gallery: Rider club ice hockey vs. Marist – November 4, 2022

Senior defenseman Eddie Coyne greets a group of youth Mercer Chiefs before the game. Nov. 4 was Rider club ice hockey’s Mercer Chiefs Night.
Freshman defenseman Tim Wanvig watches Coyne deliver a hard check on a Marist player.
Graduate student forward TJ Evan and senior defenseman Brendan Convery dart toward the Red Fox goal.
Junior forward Anthony Zito gets fired up after punching in Rider’s first goal. The score was undeniably essential to the Broncs’ comeback.
Tensions flair in the tightly-contested match, as Rider and Marist players tussle.
Coyne and Zito engage in an aerial embrace after Zito gives Rider the lead with his second goal.
Freshman goalie Shawn Mika and junior forward Justin Rauch stand with noticeable disappointment, as Marist punched in the equalizer with just 2.4 seconds left in regulation.
Zito celebrates his second goal. Prior to the game, he had yet to score all season.
