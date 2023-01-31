The Broncs celebrate senior defenseman Eddie Coyne's game-winning shot against the Pirates. Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Rider club ice hockey Senior Night vs. Seton Hall – January 29, 2023

All photos by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Rider’s seniors pose for a photo before their final regular season home game.
Junior forward CJ Perkins fires a shot at the Seton Hall goal, just barely avoiding a defender’s stick.
Sophomore forward Cole Schneider sends a wicked slap shot at the Seton Hall goalkeeper.
Junior forward Mark McDermitt cuts hard to the right, sending a wave of ice into the air.
Sophomore forward Cole Schneider skates toward the net during the heated shootout.
Senior defenseman Eddie Coyne puts a move Seton Hall’s before punching in Rider’s golden goal.
