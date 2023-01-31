Photo Gallery: Rider club ice hockey Senior Night vs. Seton Hall – January 29, 2023

\nAll photos by Andrew Xon\/The Rider News\n\n\n\n\nRider's seniors pose for a photo before their final regular season home game.\n\n\n\n\n\nJunior forward CJ Perkins fires a shot at the Seton Hall goal, just barely avoiding a defender's stick. \n\n\n\n\n\nSophomore forward Cole Schneider sends a wicked slap shot at the Seton Hall goalkeeper.\n\n\n\n\n\nJunior forward Mark McDermitt cuts hard to the right, sending a wave of ice into the air.\n\n\n\n\n\nSophomore forward Cole Schneider skates toward the net during the heated shootout.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior defenseman Eddie Coyne puts a move Seton Hall's before punching in Rider's golden goal.\n\n\n\n\n\n