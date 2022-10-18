Photo Gallery: Rider club ice hockey Pink in the Rink night vs. Drexel – October 14, 2022

\nAll photos by Kaitlyn D'Alessio\/The Rider News\n\n\n\n\nSenior forward DJ Sucher, graduate student forward TJ Evan and Associate Head Coach Joe Roche listen as Rider's starting lineup is announced in the locker room.\n\n\n\n\n\nZack Steward, a cancer survivor and long-time supporter of Rider, was given the honor of reading out the Broncs' starting lineup. Steward has been cancer-free for over a year.\n\n\n\n\n\nJunior defenseman Justin Rauch looks out onto the ice before the game against Drexel.\n\n\n\n\n\nJunior defenseman Nick Pedulla slaps the puck at the Dragon's goal in the first period.\n\n\n\n\n\nSophomore forward Cole Schneider surveys the ice in his blank and pink jersey.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior forward David Lee pursues the puck, blowing by a pair of Drexel defenders.\n\n\n\n\n\nGraduate student forward TJ Evan delivers a brutal hit to an encroaching Drexel Dragon.\n\n