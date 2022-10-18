The Rider club ice hockey team awaits the national anthem prior to the match with Drexel. Kaitlyn D'Alessio/The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Rider club ice hockey Pink in the Rink night vs. Drexel – October 14, 2022

All photos by Kaitlyn D’Alessio/The Rider News

Senior forward DJ Sucher, graduate student forward TJ Evan and Associate Head Coach Joe Roche listen as Rider’s starting lineup is announced in the locker room.
Zack Steward, a cancer survivor and long-time supporter of Rider, was given the honor of reading out the Broncs’ starting lineup. Steward has been cancer-free for over a year.
Junior defenseman Justin Rauch looks out onto the ice before the game against Drexel.
Junior defenseman Nick Pedulla slaps the puck at the Dragon’s goal in the first period.
Sophomore forward Cole Schneider surveys the ice in his blank and pink jersey.
Senior forward David Lee pursues the puck, blowing by a pair of Drexel defenders.
Graduate student forward TJ Evan delivers a brutal hit to an encroaching Drexel Dragon.
