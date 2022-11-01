Photo Gallery: Rider club ice hockey Alumni Night vs. Rowan – October 28, 2022￼

\nBy Hannah Newman\n\n\n\n\nGraduate student forward TJ Evan prepares to receive a pass on offense.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior defenseman Brendan Convery, freshman forward Alex Blaszak and Evan take shots during warmup's.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior forward David Lee sends a pass to the other side of the ice. \n\n\n\n\n\nJunior goalie Justin Wellman stretches before the game.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior forward Tony Olivio stick handles with the puck in warmups.\n\n\n\n\n\nFreshman defensemen Tim Wanvig heads to the bench on a line change.\n\n\n\n\n\nJunior defensemen Christian Wawrzynski glides to the bench.\n\n