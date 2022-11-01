The Broncs debuted their new third jerseys against the Profs, which feature a cream-colored base and custom shoulder patches. Hannah Newman/The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Rider club ice hockey Alumni Night vs. Rowan – October 28, 2022￼

1 day ago
39

By Hannah Newman

Graduate student forward TJ Evan prepares to receive a pass on offense.
Senior defenseman Brendan Convery, freshman forward Alex Blaszak and Evan take shots during warmup’s.
Senior forward David Lee sends a pass to the other side of the ice.
Junior goalie Justin Wellman stretches before the game.
Senior forward Tony Olivio stick handles with the puck in warmups.
Freshman defensemen Tim Wanvig heads to the bench on a line change.
Junior defensemen Christian Wawrzynski glides to the bench.
