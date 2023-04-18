The Broncs won the Liberty Bell Classic for the first time since 2015. Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Rider baseball vs. Delaware – April 18, 2023

All photos by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Freshman pitcher Clayton Poiley takes in the sights and sounds of Citizens Bank Park at the Liberty Bell Classic.
Senior outfielder Brendan O’Donnell and his teammates lineup for high fives.
Junior Jordan Erbe warms up with a toss around the diamond before first pitch.
The Broncs lineup for pre-game ceremonies at Citizens Bank Park.
Following a Liberty Bell Classic Final win, the Broncs posed with their new coffee mugs.
Senior outfielder Brendan O’Donnell walks off the field following the victory.
The Broncs begin their celebration following their win of the Liberty Bell Classic Final.
The 2023 Rider Broncs take a team picture at home plate following the win.
