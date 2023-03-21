Graduate student forward Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson puts up a picture-perfect shot.

Photo Gallery: ‘Quitting is not an option’ for Ogemuno-Johnson

21 hours ago
18 Less than a minute

Photos by Andrew Xon and Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

Graduate student forward Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson swats away a shot in a crucial game against Siena.
Ogemuno-Johnson leaps for the opening tip.
Ogemuno-Johnson palms the basketball during the Broncs’ game against Rutgers in November 2022.
Ogemuno-Johnson looks down the court in Rider’s game against Rutgers.
Head Coach Kevin Bagget (left), Ogemuno-Johnson (center) and senior forward Mervin James (right) were all smiles after a win over Manhattan in the 2022 MAAC Tournament.
Ogemuno-Johnson makes a layup during the 2023 MAAC Tournament.
Ogemuno-Johnson flies in for the flush against Saint Peter’s, his last game as a Bronc.
