Photo Gallery: Men’s Soccer vs Niagara Oct. 9

\nAll photos taken by Andrew Xon\/The Rider News \n\n\n\nSenior forward Zaki Alibou scored the game tying goal for the Broncs.Junior defender Guillame Sarrabayrouse played 75 minutes in the match.Junior goalkeeper Guillaume Veinante made a single save in the game against Niagara.Senior defender Jeremy Peterson made a crucial play late in the game to stop Niagara from getting a breakaway.The fans at Rider held up a Spanish flag during the match.This was the Broncs second win in a row putting them at 2-1 in conference play.Alibou was named MAAC Men's Offensive Player of the Week and Veinante faced five shots in the game.\n