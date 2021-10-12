Senior forward Zaki Alibou was named MAAC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week and junior goalkeeper Guillaume Veinante made one save in the win against Niagara. Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Men’s Soccer vs Niagara Oct. 9

13 hours ago
20 Less than a minute

All photos taken by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

  • Senior forward Zaki Alibou scored the game tying goal for the Broncs.
  • Junior defender Guillame Sarrabayrouse played 75 minutes in the match.
  • Junior goalkeeper Guillaume Veinante made a single save in the game against Niagara.
  • Senior defender Jeremy Peterson made a crucial play late in the game to stop Niagara from getting a breakaway.
  • The fans at Rider held up a Spanish flag during the match.
  • This was the Broncs second win in a row putting them at 2-1 in conference play.
  • Alibou was named MAAC Men’s Offensive Player of the Week and Veinante faced five shots in the game.
