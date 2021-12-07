Photo Gallery: Men’s basketball vs. Marist on Dec. 5

Photo Gallery: Men’s basketball vs. Marist on Dec. 5

All photos taken by Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

Graduate student forward Dimencio Vaughn walks off the court with head athletic trainer Priya Mehrish after a hard fall during the Dec. 5 game.

Rider men’s basketball Head Coach Kevin Baggett walking up the sidelines angry at a call.

Redshirt freshman guard Corey McKeithan playing defense. McKeithan missed all of last season with an ACL tear.

Graduate student forward Dimencio Vaughn took a melancholy tone as he answered questions from media members in the postgame press conference

Senior guard Dwight Murray Jr. bring the ball up the court. He had a mere four points in 33 minutes.