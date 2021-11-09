Photo Gallery: Men’s basketball vs. Kutztown Nov. 6

All photos taken by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

  • Junior guard Allen Powell drives to the basket.
  • Senior center Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson shoots a free throw.
  • New Rider transfer Sedrick Altman (left) attacks the rim
  • New Bronc forward Mervin James shoots a baseline jump shot.
  • Graduate student forward Dimencio Vaughn got a roaring ovation from the crowd as he returns to Alumni Gym for the first time since 2019-2020.
  • Rider sophomore Corey McKeithan appeared in his first collegiate game after missing last season due to an ACL tear.
