Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball vs Delaware State Nov. 14

22 hours ago
30 Less than a minute

All photos taken by Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

  • Senior guard Jeremiah Pope led the team in points against the Hornets with 14 points.
  • Graduate student forward Dimencio Vaughn scored 12 points in 37 minutes of action.
  • Head Coach Kevin Baggett drew up defensive schemes for the team during a timeout.
  • Senior forward Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson dunked over three Delaware State players as well as snagging 12 rebounds.
  • Junior guard Allen Powell played 26 minutes and had two steals.
  • Senior guard Dwight Murray Jr. scored 13 points, going 6-for-17 from the field.
