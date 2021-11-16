Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball vs Delaware State Nov. 14

\nAll photos taken by Carolo Pascale\/The Rider News\n\n\n\nSenior guard Jeremiah Pope led the team in points against the Hornets with 14 points.Graduate student forward Dimencio Vaughn scored 12 points in 37 minutes of action.Head Coach Kevin Baggett drew up defensive schemes for the team during a timeout.Senior forward Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson dunked over three Delaware State players as well as snagging 12 rebounds.Junior guard Allen Powell played 26 minutes and had two steals.Senior guard Dwight Murray Jr. scored 13 points, going 6-for-17 from the field.\n