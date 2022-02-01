Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball vs Canisius Jan. 30

2 weeks ago
23 Less than a minute

All photos taken by Carolo Pascale

  • Junior guard Sedrick Altman showed off his prowess on both sides of the ball.
  • Senior forward Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson scored 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting.
  • Senior guard Dwight Murray Jr. nearly secured a triple-double against Canisius, scoring 16 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists.
  • Junior guard Allen Powell tied for the team lead in points with 16 against Canisius.
  • Powell shot 6-for-9 from the field and 2-for-4 from the three point line.
  • Sophomore guard Corey McKeithan played 10 minutes against Canisius.
