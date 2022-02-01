Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball vs Canisius Jan. 30

\nAll photos taken by Carolo Pascale\n\n\n\nJunior guard Sedrick Altman showed off his prowess on both sides of the ball.Senior forward Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson scored 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting.Senior guard Dwight Murray Jr. nearly secured a triple-double against Canisius, scoring 16 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists. Junior guard Allen Powell tied for the team lead in points with 16 against Canisius.Powell shot 6-for-9 from the field and 2-for-4 from the three point line.Sophomore guard Corey McKeithan played 10 minutes against Canisius.\n