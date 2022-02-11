Photo Gallery: Love is a drag

\n\nProfessional drag queen Sapphira Cristal performs a medley of self love songs for the audience. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio. \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nCyannie Lopez, a professional drag queen, dazzles in the audience while wearing an all white outfit. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior musical theater major Drew Shaffer performs as 'Christine Dior', the queen's shoes bending as the performance goes on. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio. \n\n\n\n\n\nStefani Steel brings the house down while wearing a gold and pink bodysuit with gold boots. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez. \n\n\n\n\n\nJack Wood a senior musical theater major who performs as drag queen 'Vicky Vibrato' sports a red dress while performing 'Jessie's Girl' by Rick Springfield. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez. \n\n\n\n\n\nProfessional drag queen Morgan Ashe smiles for the camera in an orange and silver bodysuit. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez. \n\n\n\n\n\n