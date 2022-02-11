Morgan Ashe whips out her fan and cools herself off during her performance. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez

Photo Gallery: Love is a drag

3 days ago
18 1 minute read
Professional drag queen Sapphira Cristal performs a medley of self love songs for the audience. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D’Alessio.

Cyannie Lopez, a professional drag queen, dazzles in the audience while wearing an all white outfit. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez

Senior musical theater major Drew Shaffer performs as ‘Christine Dior’, the queen’s shoes bending as the performance goes on. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D’Alessio.
Stefani Steel brings the house down while wearing a gold and pink bodysuit with gold boots. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez.
Jack Wood a senior musical theater major who performs as drag queen ‘Vicky Vibrato’ sports a red dress while performing ‘Jessie’s Girl’ by Rick Springfield. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez.
Professional drag queen Morgan Ashe smiles for the camera in an orange and silver bodysuit. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez.

