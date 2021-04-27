Photo Gallery: Field Hockey Wins NEC Championship vs. LIU (April 22)

\nAll photos by Dylan Manfre\n\n\n\nRider field hockey celebrates a the goal after winning the NEC title.Head Coach Lori Hussong gets drenched with water after the title game.Junior midfielder Tess van Ommeren was named MVP of the NEC championship game.Rider seniors Brittany Romanczuck, Kaitlyn Flemming, Emily Quintus and Gillian GunnRider field hockey celebrates with the championship bannerJunior midfielders Julia Divorra (left) and Tess van Ommeren (right) combined to score four of Rider's five goals in the championship game.\n\n\n\n\n