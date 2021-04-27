Rider field hockey won its first NEC title since 2012. Photo by Dylan Manfre

Photo Gallery: Field Hockey Wins NEC Championship vs. LIU (April 22)

22 hours ago
5 Less than a minute

All photos by Dylan Manfre

  • Rider field hockey celebrates a the goal after winning the NEC title.
  • Head Coach Lori Hussong gets drenched with water after the title game.
  • Junior midfielder Tess van Ommeren was named MVP of the NEC championship game.
  • Rider seniors Brittany Romanczuck, Kaitlyn Flemming, Emily Quintus and Gillian Gunn
  • Rider field hockey celebrates with the championship banner
  • Junior midfielders Julia Divorra (left) and Tess van Ommeren (right) combined to score four of Rider’s five goals in the championship game.

22 hours ago
5 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

“Good Job Buddy”: A story about Rylee Diffenderfer and her younger brother Jackson

2 weeks ago

Photo Gallery: Women’s Soccer vs. Saint Peter’s (April 6th, 2021)

3 weeks ago

Photo Gallery: Field Hockey vs. Fairfield (April 1st, 2021)

3 weeks ago

Photo Gallery: Rider men’s soccer vs. Fairfield (April 3, 2021)

3 weeks ago
Back to top button