Photo Gallery: Field Hockey vs. Fairfield (April 1st, 2021)

\nAll photos by Carolo Pascale\n\n\n\nSophomore midfielder Sierra Giuliano chases the ball trying to beat out two Fairfield players.Junior midfielder\/forward Tess Van Ommeren had two shots against Fairfield.Rider's defense has allowed zero goals against this year.Junior forward Carly Brosious passes the ball in from a corner.Brosious sends the ball up the field to try and drive the play.Sophomore goalkeeper Kaitlyn Tomas recorded her third shutout of the year.Sophomore midfielder\/forward Maeve Riehman takes the ball up the field. The team celebrates after they took a 1-0 lead in the third period.Senior midfielder\/forward Kaitlyn Flemming scored the game winning goal off of a penalty kick.Flemming scored the only goal of the game.\n