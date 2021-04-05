Photo Gallery: Field Hockey vs. Fairfield (April 1st, 2021)

All photos by Carolo Pascale

  • Sophomore midfielder Sierra Giuliano chases the ball trying to beat out two Fairfield players.
  • Junior midfielder/forward Tess Van Ommeren had two shots against Fairfield.
  • Rider’s defense has allowed zero goals against this year.
  • Junior forward Carly Brosious passes the ball in from a corner.
  • Brosious sends the ball up the field to try and drive the play.
  • Sophomore goalkeeper Kaitlyn Tomas recorded her third shutout of the year.
  • Sophomore midfielder/forward Maeve Riehman takes the ball up the field.
  • The team celebrates after they took a 1-0 lead in the third period.
  • Senior midfielder/forward Kaitlyn Flemming scored the game winning goal off of a penalty kick.
  • Flemming scored the only goal of the game.
