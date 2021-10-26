Photo Gallery: Field Hockey senior day pictures

All photos by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

  • Senior midfielder Alexa Burns and her mom during pregame ceremonies.
  • Senior midfielder Kat Conroy, center, stands with her family.
  • Senior midfielder Carly Brosious with her mom, dad and relatives.
  • Senior midfielder Tess van Ommeren was joined by her sister Kiki van Ommeren, (left) who is a junior on the field hockey team.
  • Senior forward Julia Divorra (left center) has leads the team in goals with 12.
  • The field hockey team refers to the five seniors as “the fab five.”
