Petition to lower tuition reaches more than 2,300 signatures

By Bridget Gum

Nicoletta Feldman, a senior education major, recently started a petition on Change.org to lower the tuition at Rider University due to the coronavirus. According to the petition, since the “3.2% increase in cost for this upcoming school year,” students and parents have been outraged. The petition is currently at over 2,300 signatures, with a goal of surpassing 2,500.

As expected in her senior year, Feldman is beginning to transition into the workforce by doing fieldwork at a high school in her fall semester and student teaching in the spring. Remote learning has crushed those opportunities and she is extremely disappointed she will not be able to have the same experiences as other students.

“I believe that my professors, the faculty, and administrators are working their hardest and doing what they can, but I still believe that the university should be willing to make the same sacrifices for their students as their students have made for them and making sure the price tag matches the product, which I believe it currently does not,” said Feldman.

“I struggle with staring at a screen for hours on end, which is very detrimental to your eye health, and I find that sitting still for a long portion of time is challenging because of my ADHD,” said Feldman, who also struggles with missing the social component of college.

This new form of learning is a poor environment for those with learning disabilities as it leaves a looser structure, which can make it harder to focus, pay attention and be productive.

Feldman recognizes that these are uncharted waters and people don’t know what to do, so this is the best and safest option. However, she said that “Rider’s previous financial issues have made it more difficult for them to create more wiggle room for tuition adaptations.”

Based on the comments on the petition, many people have taken this position because “other schools in the area, including Princeton and Rowan, who are also going remote have lowered their tuition by 10% to accommodate the times,” according to the petition website.

Another student who signed the petition, Chioma Eluemunor, a psychology major and social work minor, said that “it’s not worth it to pay more than $40,000,” for a remote learning experience and added that she signed to try to “make a change in the Rider community.”

The petition comments show that many students are also having issues taking pride in attending or graduating Rider when they feel that their thoughts, opinions and concerns aren’t being addressed. Feldman said she “is frustrated with the fact that she has gotten no response from the Rider administration, even though she both started the petition and worked on an article for The Rider News in the spring semester. If the university at least acknowledged the issue, I would feel better, more heard, and respected.”

However, there is another side to this tuition debate. Associate Vice President for University Marketing and Communications Kristine Brown said “Rider did, in fact, plan to reduce the cost of tuition by 3.3% in May to compensate for the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.” Unfortunately, because of “fixed costs and additional technical support put in place for remote instruction, the tuition at Rider went up, rather than down,” stated Brown.

“Classes, with months of summer preparation, have been changed, in some cases completely, to assure that the remote learning environment is more engaging and better suited to the needs of the students, unlike the classes from the previous spring semester when they were improvising,” said Brown.

She attributes the continuity of the tuition to the fact that “Rider has many fixed costs, such as faculty members, counselors, and the various academic support services put in place to aid students, to name a few.” These costs are covered by tuition, which is the main reason why tuition is remaining the same.

