Offensive struggles drop Broncs to 2-3

By Logan VanDine

Coming off a dramatic home victory over Boston, Rider women’s basketball played its second straight home game against La Salle University, but the Broncs’ offense struggled mightily as they fell to the Explorers, 72-44 on Nov. 21.

“I think we owe our fans an apology for what they had to watch tonight. We were not a good basketball team,” said Head Coach Lynn Milligan. “We’ve done a lot of great work and tonight we were not prepared well enough to come out here and play and that’s on me so I got to do a better job to make sure something like this never happens again.”

The start of the game was a sign of things to come for the Rider offense, as the Broncs were only able to score a total of six points in the first quarter, while the Explorers took advantage of every opportunity to jump out to a quick 20-6 lead.

The second quarter was a slight improvement from the Broncs on offense, but the Explorers still outgained Rider in the quarter, tallying 16 points to take a comfortable 36-17 lead into the break.

The second half did not see much improvement offensively for Rider, with La Salle maintaining its lead and outscoring Rider 36-27 in the second half to win the game and drop Rider to 2-3 on the season.

The Broncs’ offensive numbers were astonishing, particularly when shooting from beyond the arc as Rider only shot 10% on 3-pointers and just over 24% from the field.

“I thought [La Salle] did a really good job pressuring us so I don’t think we handled it well. I thought they did a good job on our ball screens so I don’t think we handled that very well either,” Milligan said. “They did a good job we needed to execute better. We needed to be little more tougher with the basketball and we just didn’t have it tonight.”

Despite the lackluster performance, graduate student guard Taylor Langan was perhaps the lone bright spot for the Broncs as she led the team with 13 points on the night.

After the loss, Langan said, “I think our team needs to learn how to adjust while the play is going on. Not only do we need to adjust that, we need to adjust on how our team is playing. Maybe if you don’t have the best shooting, that doesn’t mean you have to stop shooting, you need to attack to get to the rim little things like that as a group and if you don’t have a good shot, send it to somebody else.”

The Broncs will look to resolve their offensive woes before they hit the road again on Nov. 26 to take on Fairleigh Dickinson at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed on NEC Front Row.