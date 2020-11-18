Norm Brodsky College of Business wins 2020 Corazón award

By Austin Ferguson

The Norm Brodsky College of Business won the 2020 Hispanics Inspiring Students’ Performance and Achievement (HISPA) Corazón award, according to an announcement from Rider University on Nov. 6.

HISPA is a non-profit organization active in New Jersey, New York City, Miami and San Antonio that, according to the HISPA website, “was formed to engage the volunteerism of Hispanic professionals and eradicate one key reason why Hispanic students do not pursue higher education: a lack of role models.”

According to HISPA, the Corazón award recognizes an institution of higher learning that helps Hispanic-identifying students with academic attainment and helps to promote career success, while also putting on events and programs to help promote diversity and inclusion within and around the school community.

The university’s working partnership with HISPA played a great role in setting up a program of success for Hispanic students, said Eugene Kutcher, dean of the college.

“Two priorities we value in the college are our external relationships and equity and inclusion. We’re grateful to have the partnership with HISPA, and look forward to how we can continue to work and grow together in the name of inclusive excellence,” Kutcher said.

HISPA President and CEO Ivonne Díaz-Claisse seconded that Rider’s collaboration with HISPA over the last two years cemented the university’s award-winning program. Díaz-Claisse said the result of the collaboration “has clearly demonstrated how closely aligned HISPA and Rider University are in their missions of fostering inclusive excellence and supporting Hispanic student success.”

Associate Dean of Graduate Programs Ron Cook said the two events that best encapsulated Rider’s efforts to be an inclusive environment for Hispanic students were a 2019 panel discussion with the executive board of Prospanica NJ, an association of Hispanic MBAs and business professionals, and a February panel discussion titled, “Diversity in Analytics: Advice for NextGen Tech.”

Cook said, “We embrace HISPA’s mission: To inspire [Hispanic] students to discover their potential and ignite their desire to embrace education and achieve success.”

When looking to the future of Rider’s working relationship with HISPA, Cook was optimistic about what it holds.

“We look forward to future collaborations and continue to try to make Rider University and the Norm Brodsky College of Business the school of choice in New Jersey for Hispanic students,” Cook said. “We will continue our efforts to connect Hispanic students with Hispanic mentors to foster a sense of opportunity for them.”

According to the university, the Corazón award will be presented virtually at HISPA’s annual Three Kings Banquet on Jan. 14, 2021. The event will be the first time it is presented in a virtual format.