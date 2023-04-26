My time at Rider from undergrad to MBA

By Andrew Ingling

It’s hard to believe that five years have passed since I was accepted to join the Rider University community. Rider was not my first choice, but after touring the campus, meeting with some faculty, and talking to the different clubs on admitted students’ day, I was hooked. Now, in a few weeks’ time, I, along with my peers, will walk at commencement, thus ending my time as a current Bronc and joining the many alumni who have come before.

Rider University has its faults and flaws, but as I look back at my time here at Rider with all the connections I have made, I know that I made the right choice all those years ago. It is during this time I have made many connections, both professionally and socially. I have The Norm Brodsky College of Business to thank for that (no offense to the other majors that Rider offers). I got my undergraduate degree in Human Resource Management and Organizational Psychology and went back this 2022-2023 academic year to complete my Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in Data Analytics. What made Rider such an easy choice were the professors and Dean Gene Kutcher. They were all so welcoming and accommodating of the needs of their students. These professors have taught the subject that was assigned to them but instilled their knowledge of the business world and provided tips and tricks that will help me on my professional journey.

My time at Rider has been riddled with fond memories. There are big ones, like attending the Men’s and Women’s basketball teams’ MAAC tournament. Not only was I there to support the team, but I was a part of the band, bringing the ‘pep’ to the games. Seasonal ones, like the tournaments I played in for Rider Ultimate Frisbee. I always loved how the people there were supportive and welcomed everyone, no matter their playing ability. And then there are the everyday ones- just walking around and enjoying the campus environment brought together through nature and my fellow Broncs.

This might be called a ‘puff piece’ or one man’s rant on his ‘college experience,’ but it is something that has been on my mind as of late. I will leave you with this quote by Lord Robert Baden-Powell “No one can pass through life, any more than he can pass through a bit of country, without leaving tracks behind, and those tracks may often be helpful to those coming after him in finding their way.:” We have all left our marks on Rider, just as Rider has left its mark on us, so congrats to the undergraduate and graduate students of 2023. The hard work you have done has truly paid off.