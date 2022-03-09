Multiple Rider records broken at ECAC/IC4A meet

By: Logan VanDine

The Rider track team headed to the ECAC/IC4A Championship in Boston from March 4 to 6, looking to make a huge impact as the men placed fifth overall and women took 11th.

Day 1:

On day one of the ECAC/IC4A Championship, the Rider track team placed first in the long jump on March 5 and competed in many other trial events in preparation for the finals the next day.

“We had a great day today with many standout performances, many top ten marks and a few Rider records,” Head Coach Bob Hamer said.

Taking first place in the long jump was sophomore Zach Manorwitz who won with a score of 7.43-meters long.

“I think I competed really well today,” Manorwitz said. “It was a really good meet with a lot of good jumpers and I felt focused and prepared for this meet. I came in with no other thoughts other than first place.”

Some other key events that took place today were the 400 meters, 800 meters, 500 meters and 4×800 and 4×400 meter dashes along with the distance medley relay.

Hamer spoke highly of a few of his distance runners including senior Ben Woodward and sophomore Tamrat Synder who set a Rider record in the 800 meter with a time of 1:50.38 seconds.

“I am really proud of Ben [Woodward]. He has worked so hard to get to the point where he could race for a Rider record. He has had this as a goal for a long time and he took advantage of the opportunity,” Hamer said.

Hamer continued, “Tamrat [Synder] ran a really nice race in the 800 meters. He just missed making the final but he did break the Rider record.”

Day 2:

The second day of the meet saw a multitude of Rider records get broken.

“We had an incredible Sunday at the ECAC IC4A Championships. The men and women were outstanding and they really rose to the challenge today,” Hamer said.

Senior distance runner Teagan Schein-Baker was named the ECAC Champion in the women’s mile crossing the line in 4:42.90 and set the program record in the event.

“She made such a strong move with 600 meters to go that broke the race wide open and she was able to carry it to the end,” Hamer said about Schein-Baker.

She was happy about the record-setting performance too and reflected on her time at Rider.

“It really feels like a dream come true. I came here as a freshman and I looked at these runners knowing that is who I wanted to become one day,” Schein-Baker said.

Another notable accomplishment on the women’s side was junior Allie Riches placing fourth overall in the pole vault with a score of 3.85-meters which was an All-East record.

In the Women’s distance medley relay (DMR), the quartet of Schein-Becker, graduate students Mackenzie Greenfield and Dyani Bigelow, and freshman Lydia Wallace the school record and All-East record placing third in the DMR with a time of 11:38.08 minutes.

“Allie [Riches] had a great meet to tie her own Rider record to finish fourth overall. She has been jumping really well the last few weeks. Things have finally come together for her during the championship season. The women ran great in the distance medley today. Dyani [Bigelow] and Lydia [Wallace] did a great job of stepping up and keeping us in it to give Teagan a chance at the end,” Hamer said.

In the Men’s Distance Medley, freshmen Freddie Haynesworth and Noah Taylor, juniors Gobi Thuraiarajah and Leo Zaccaria all raced well in their efforts as they too set a Rider and an All-East Record with a time of 9:57.19 minutes finishing fourth overall.

In the 4×800 meter relay, freshman Nathan Armstrong, senior Kevin Heredia, sophomore Tamrat Synder and junior Derian Stianche set a Rider and All-East Record with a time of 7:27.03 minutes to place third in the race.

Finally, in the 4×400, seniors James Green and Jerome Boyer along with sophomore Artie Burgess and freshman Sekai Lyken recorded a time of 3:12.88 minutes to place third overall.

“The DMR kicked things off with a great fourth-place finish,” Hamer said. “Individually, these guys would not be able to be All-East but together on a relay they finish fourth. This is a big growth experience for them and they will use this to make a big impact down the road.”

Hamer spoke in particular about the 4×800 meter relays and said, “They broke the Rider record by over four seconds in a thrilling race. We take a lot of pride in all of the relays and these guys lived up to that expectation.”

Hamer also spoke about the 4×400 meter relays which had an impressive showing as well.

“It was just a huge performance for those guys. [James] Green got things rolling, [Jerome] Boyer kept it moving, and then [Artie] Burgess ran a huge leg for us to give [Sekai] Lyken a chance at catching Saint Joseph’s.”

The team will now have to prepare for the NCAA Championships which are set to begin on March 11 in Birmingham, Alabama.