Missing Rider student found safe

By Shaun Chornobroff

After being missing for a week, 26-year-old Rider graduate student Jordan Clark-Sherman was located safely in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Feb. 9, according to Lawrence Township Police Lt. Chris Longo.

Clark-Sherman was reported missing on Feb. 2 after sending a concerning email to faculty. He was last spotted in Trenton at 6 p.m. on the night he went missing, before being seen in Baltimore on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m and was located five days later in Virginia.

Clark-Sherman is a veteran of the United States Army and is pursuing a master’s degree in homeland security. He is known for his work ethic and intelligence.

“He’s a very passionate, opinionated man, who has no problem standing up for his opinion. I love students like this. They’re not taking anything from you. They will come and fight you for every half grade, for every inch. He’s a great kid,” said Barbara Franz, one of Clark-Sherman’s professors.

During his time at Rider, Clark-Sherman built up a friendship with Rider’s Coordinator of Veteran Affairs Thomas Reddington.

“He’s a good observer of people,” Reddington said. “He can pick up on what’s going on with people. I always told him he should be a counselor because he can just read people really well.”