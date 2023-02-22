Men’s track and field wins first indoor title since 2017

By Carolo Pascale

Rider men’s track and field dominated at the 2023 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Indoor Championship, securing its first indoor title in six years on Feb. 19 with an otherworldly 207 team points.

The Broncs were the only team to surpass 150 points at the championships and had four MAAC Champions at the meet, with sophomore thrower Jayden DuBard, junior jumper Zach Manorowitz, junior distance runner Tamrat Snyder and graduate student sprinter Jerome Boyer, each collecting gold medals. Rider had a total of 16 medalists overall. The indoor title is only the second in program history.

“The men were outstanding this weekend. We were very good in all event areas and that made a huge difference in the end result today,” said Head Coach Bob Hamer. “Our top athletes from this season really stepped up and delivered today. I am really proud of their efforts. They have put a lot of time and effort into this day and it is very exciting to get this win.”

DuBard secured the shot put gold medal with a new personal record of 16.37 meters while also collecting a bronze medal in the weight throw.

Manorowitz notched his third-straight MAAC title in the long jump. He won in the long jump in the last two MAAC Championships and has continued his long jump success this year.

Snyder continued to have a fantastic season by adding the indoor 800-meter gold medal to his trophy case with a time of 1:49.71. It is his second gold in the 800-meter this year, his first being in the 2022 outdoor season.

Boyer added to his already impressive championship resume by winning a gold medal in the 400-meter with a time of 48.47 and finishing third in the 200-meter. He also was part of the 4×400-meter relay team that placed second over the weekend.

“To win the indoor championship in my final year at Rider was a bit of a relief honestly,” said Boyer in an email to The Rider News. “There were times I felt like I wanted to quit but I didn’t allow myself to stop reaching for my goals. I wanted to inspire those to keep fighting for what you want because eventually it will truly become yours.”

The Broncs still have more indoor events this season with the Fastrack Last Chance Invitational coming up on Feb. 24 in Staten Island, New York where Rider looks to continue its indoor momentum.