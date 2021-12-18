Rider men's basketball Head Coach Kevin baggett talks to his team during a recent game. Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

Men’s basketball’s matchup with Rutgers postponed after COVID-19 problems

4 hours ago
31 1 minute read

By Jacob Tiger 

The Rider men’s basketball team’s in-state matchup against Rutgers on Dec. 18 at Jersey Mike’s Arena was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, Rutgers announced and a school spokesperson confirmed hours before the scheduled 5 p.m. tip-off. 

“Due to COVID-19 protocols and out of an abundance of caution, the Saturday, Dec. 18 game against Rider at Jersey Mike’s Arena will be rescheduled to a later date,” said Rutgers men’s basketball on Twitter.

A rescheduled date for the Rutgers matchup has yet to be determined, but the Broncs will next take on Division III Gwynedd Mercy at Alumni Gym on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m., the team announced this afternoon.

The Broncs, sitting at 3-8, have not touched the floor since Dec. 5 when the team dropped a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) matchup to Marist 79-67.

