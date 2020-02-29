Redshirt junior forward Frederick Scott goes up for a dunk against Monmouth on Feb. 28. Gerard Blandina/The Rider News

Men’s Basketball vs. Monmouth photos — Feb. 28

Photos by Gerard Blandina

  • The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) trophy made its way to Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
  • The Rider student section, the Broncs Zoo.
  • Redshirt junior forward Dimencio Vaughn guarding Monmouth’s Ray Salnave.
  • Dimencio Vaughn dunking in two of his 16 points on Feb. 28.
  • Dimencio Vaughn hangs on the rim in the men’s basketball team’s 79-67 win over Monmouth.
  • Graduate student guard Willy Nuñez Jr. finished with 13 points on 50% shooting from the field.
  • Redshirt senior guard Kimar Williams guarded by Monmouth’s Marcus Hammond.
  • Senior center Tyere Marshall led all scorers with 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
