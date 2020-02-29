Men’s Basketball vs. Monmouth photos — Feb. 28

\nPhotos by Gerard Blandina\n\n\n\nThe Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) trophy made its way to Lawrenceville, New Jersey.The Rider student section, the Broncs Zoo.Redshirt junior forward Dimencio Vaughn guarding Monmouth's Ray Salnave.Dimencio Vaughn dunking in two of his 16 points on Feb. 28.Dimencio Vaughn hangs on the rim in the men's basketball team's 79-67 win over Monmouth.Graduate student guard Willy Nu\u00f1ez Jr. finished with 13 points on 50% shooting from the field.Redshirt senior guard Kimar Williams guarded by Monmouth's Marcus Hammond.Senior center Tyere Marshall led all scorers with 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.\n