MAACness 2022 Photo gallery

\nThe Rider Cheerleading team poses for a photo on the court. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio \n\n\n\nThe women's basketball team dances on the court before MAACness begins. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio. \n\n\n\nSenior forward Tyrel Bladen gets into the action on the court. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio\n\n\n\nAJ the Bronc sported a white suit reminiscent of John Travolta's in Saturday Night Fever. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio\n\n\n\nMembers of the Dance Team laugh and dance on the court. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio\n\n\n\nThe Cheerleading team cheers together to hype up the crowd. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio\n\n\n\nMembers of the Dance Team dance on the court with AJ the Bronc. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio\n\n\n\nSenior forward Mervin James makes his entrance. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio \n\n\n\nGraduate student forward Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson makes his entrance with his country's flag. Ogemuno-Johnson is originally from Nigeria. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio \n\n\n\nSenior guard Jessika Schiffer makes her entrance at MAACness. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio\n\n\n\nThe Cheerleading team wows the audience with some new tricks. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio \n\n\n\nSenior guard Dwight Murray Jr. was the finalist for the men's team in the skill challenge. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio\n\n\n\nJunior forward Raphaela Toussaint was the finalist for the women's team in the skills challenge. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio \n\n\n\nThe women's team celebrates Toussaint's win in the skills challenge. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio \n\n\n\nThe Dance Team kicked off their number with some impressive tricks. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio\n