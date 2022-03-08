MAAC Tournament Photo Gallery: Rider women’s basketball vs. Iona – March 8, 2022

\nAll photos by Andrew Xon\/The Rider News\n\n\n\n\nSophomore forward Raphaela Toussaint goes up for a layup against Iona's All-MAAC Second Team selection Juana Camilion.\n\n\n\nSophomore guard Makayla Firebaugh had 13 points in the loss to No. 9 Iona.\n\n\n\nSenior guard Lenaejha Evans struggled in the game shooting 1-for10 from the field\n\n\n\nSenior guard Amanda Mobley came off the bench for the Broncs and made strides after returning from a leg injury.\n\n\n\nSenior forward Teresa Wolak (left) and Evans hug as they end their Rider careers.\n\n\n\nFrom left to right Head Coach Lynn Milligan, sophomore guard Makayla Firebaugh and junior guard Jessika Schiffer\n\n\n\nJunior guard Jessika Schiffer had 19 points in the loss to No. 9 Iona\n\n