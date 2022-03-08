MAAC Tournament Photo Gallery: Rider women’s basketball vs. Iona – March 8, 2022

13 hours ago
57 Less than a minute

All photos by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Sophomore forward Raphaela Toussaint goes up for a layup against Iona’s All-MAAC Second Team selection Juana Camilion.
Sophomore guard Makayla Firebaugh had 13 points in the loss to No. 9 Iona.
Senior guard Lenaejha Evans struggled in the game shooting 1-for10 from the field
Senior guard Amanda Mobley came off the bench for the Broncs and made strides after returning from a leg injury.
Senior forward Teresa Wolak (left) and Evans hug as they end their Rider careers.
From left to right Head Coach Lynn Milligan, sophomore guard Makayla Firebaugh and junior guard Jessika Schiffer
Junior guard Jessika Schiffer had 19 points in the loss to No. 9 Iona
