MAAC Tournament Photo Gallery: Rider men’s basketball vs. Manhattan – March 8, 2022

7 hours ago
21 Less than a minute

All photos taken by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Graduate Student forward Dimencio Vaughn led the Broncs with 20 points in Rider’s win over Iona.
Senior guard Dwight Murray Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Broncs.
Rider fans cheering on the team during the game.
Senior forwad Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson goes for a tip-in over Manhattan’ Samba Diallo.
Vaughn (right) hypes up Ogemuno-Johnson after getting the tip-in
From left to right: Head Coach Kevin Baggett, Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson and junior forward Mervin James
7 hours ago
21 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Photo Gallery: “Save Rider Rally” March 2

2 hours ago

“Save Rider Rally” March 2 Video

10 hours ago

MAAC Tournament Photo Gallery: Rider women’s basketball vs. Iona – March 8, 2022

12 hours ago

Photo Gallery: Rider men’s basketball gallery

1 week ago
Back to top button