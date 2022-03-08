MAAC Tournament Photo Gallery: Rider men’s basketball vs. Manhattan – March 8, 2022

\nAll photos taken by Andrew Xon\/The Rider News\n\n\n\n\nGraduate Student forward Dimencio Vaughn led the Broncs with 20 points in Rider's win over Iona.\n\n\n\nSenior guard Dwight Murray Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Broncs.\n\n\n\nRider fans cheering on the team during the game.\n\n\n\nSenior forwad Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson goes for a tip-in over Manhattan' Samba Diallo.\n\n\n\nVaughn (right) hypes up Ogemuno-Johnson after getting the tip-in\n\n\n\nFrom left to right: Head Coach Kevin Baggett, Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson and junior forward Mervin James \n\n