MAAC Tournament Photo Gallery: Rider men’s basketball beats No. 1 Iona in quarterfinals

4 days ago
115 Less than a minute

All photos taken by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Senior guard Dwight Murrary Jr. knocked down the game-winning shot with under 10 seconds left as Rider upset iona.
Rider’s bench dances and cheers on March 9 as they broke the quarterfinal curse.
Junior forward Mervin James (left) and Murray Jr. (right) celebrate the big victory.
Rider mascott AJ the Bronc surrounded by Rider men’s basketball players.
Sophomore forward Nehemiah Benson screams toward the Rider bench after the game.
Junior forward Mervin James attempts a jumpshot over Iona’s Walter Clayton Jr. (No. 13).
4 days ago
115 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Photo Gallery: Rider vs. Monmouth MAAC Tournament semifinals – March 11, 2022

1 day ago

Photo Gallery: Solidarity with Ukraine vigil March 10

2 days ago

Photo Gallery: “Save Rider Rally” March 2

5 days ago

MAAC Tournament Photo Gallery: Rider men’s basketball vs. Manhattan – March 8, 2022

5 days ago
Back to top button