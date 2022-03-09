MAAC Tournament Photo Gallery: Rider men’s basketball beats No. 1 Iona in quarterfinals

All photos taken by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Senior guard Dwight Murrary Jr. knocked down the game-winning shot with under 10 seconds left as Rider upset iona. Rider’s bench dances and cheers on March 9 as they broke the quarterfinal curse. Junior forward Mervin James (left) and Murray Jr. (right) celebrate the big victory. Rider mascott AJ the Bronc surrounded by Rider men’s basketball players. Sophomore forward Nehemiah Benson screams toward the Rider bench after the game.