MAAC approves spring sports start date

By Dylan Manfre

The MAAC Council of Presidents approved start dates for the spring sports season for six sports, per a news release sent on Jan. 20.

Men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, water polo, baseball, softball and lacrosse can begin competition after Mar. 6, per the announcement.

A cross-country championship is slated to be held on Mar. 5 at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey.

“The MAAC is excited to have spring schedules for soccer, volleyball, water polo, baseball, softball, and lacrosse finalized,” MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor said in the statement. “Many different parties, including administrators, coaches, athletic training personnel, facilities staff, and MAAC staff were involved in bringing these schedules to life in the challenging environment presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Without them, this wouldn’t be possible. The conference schedules and championship formats incorporate reductions made necessary by the pandemic, but the MAAC membership is excited to move forward with this opportunity for all of our student-athletes and hope to have a great spring season of competition.”

Rider University is scheduled to host the Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 8 and 9 at the Michael P. Brady Track Complex, which is newly renovated with a field house to aid in conducting meets. Rider was supposed to host the 2020 championship but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic ending the season.

Rider’s athletic teams will be releasing its schedules in a matter of days, according to an athletics spokesperson.

Rider field hockey is sponsored by the Northeast Conference (NEC) and can begin its season on Mar. 15, according to a news release from December. Teams will play seven games in a single round robin format.

