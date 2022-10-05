Lease renewed for WCC parking lot

By Kaitlyn McCormick

The Princeton Council and Rider have renewed their agreement to lease a Westminster Choir College parking lot on the Princeton campus as the future of the property remains dependent on ongoing litigation.

According to information from centraljersey.com, the lease allows business employees to park in the lot off of Franklin Ave, which includes 193 spaces. It was renewed for Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2023, following its previous expiration.

The article also reported that while use of the parking lot is restricted to Princeton Public Schools (PPS) and Princeton business employees, PPS or Princeton may use the space for events as long as Rider is notified at least 10 days prior, as outlined in their agreement.

Rider’s Associate Vice President for University Marketing and Communications Kristine Brown provided the following written statement: “Rider University and the Princeton Council have renewed their parking agreement for the Westminster Choir College property for another year. The University views this agreement as a beneficial partnership which helps the Princeton community meet its parking needs.”

Originally printed in the 10/5 issue.