Lambda Theta Alpha sorority hosts 90s and 2000s trivia

By Sarah F. Griffin

On Oct. 27, the Lambda Theta Alpha Latin sorority hosted a trivia night, where participants were asked nostalgic questions about the 90s and 2000s. Some of the inquiries, which came in the form of multiple choice and fill-in-the-blank, asked the contestants about the meaning of old slang terms, such as “what’s the 411.” Contestants were asked to finish lyrics to what some may call “iconic” songs like “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani, which rappers belonged to the East Coast and the West Coast, what a floppy disc was — which went unanswered — and fun facts about famous television shows from the era.

The contest was extremely spirited — most of the time, the contestants did not allow the host of the game show, Cassandra Shumny, a junior majoring in criminal justice, to finish the question before the excited crowd of seven all shouted out answers at once.

Contestants were split into two teams: self-named “Cheetah Girls” and “Wonder Pets.”

The rules of the game were few and simple: one correct answer got the team one point; if a team got the question wrong, then the other team had the chance to steal.

After the initial contest, the score was tied and the game had to go to a tie-breaker question: who was the musical group responsible for the Macarena?

Following a few minutes of silence and some temptation to look up the answer online, neither team was able to remember that the correct answer was Spanish pop duo Los Del Rio.

After Shumny asked the back-up bonus question “what 90’s fashion accessory was made by a high school shop teacher”?, “Cheetah Girls” rose victorious when they answered the slap bracelet we all remember.

Every contestant left the game smiling and laughing.

Lambda Theta Alpha poses with participants of the trivia while holding up their greek organization’s symbols. Photo by Sarah F. Griffin.

Shumny believed that choosing the 1990’s and 2000’s was a good way to honor her sorority’s history.

“We were founded in 1991, so it’s kind of like a little play on words — 1990’s because that’s when we were founded at Rider. And then we did the 2000’s too because that’s when we first really started growing as a chapter. It’s really just to pay tribute to not only when we were founded, but also I feel like that era is beneficial to where we are on. All of those trends are making a comeback, so we felt that it was good to add,” said Shumny.

Shumny expected more people to show up but understood why the gathering ended up being intimate.

“I feel like turnout lately on campus has been kind of lower. I do know that other organizations were having events around the same time, so I was hoping for a bigger turnout, but I kind of understand why there wasn’t,” said Shumny.

Sara Caban, a senior entrepreneurial studies major and programming chair for Lambda Theta Alpha, did not blame anyone for the small turnout.

“I do not think there was anything we could have done to promote it more. We promoted trivia night two weeks in advance by posting flyers, and we had it on our event poster board at Crans,” said Caban.

Caban also predicted that since it was Thursday night, many students were off campus.

Yezenid Soto, a senior psychology major thought that the event “had a good turnout” and was “a good way to start our Founder’s Week.”

Soto says that she thinks Founder’s Week is an important celebration because “it brings awareness to our organization, as well as just a general celebration for us.”