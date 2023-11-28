James notches career high in 103-76 loss at Maryland

By Jake Tiger

Rider men’s basketball concluded its non-conference schedule with a lopsided, 103-76 loss to Maryland on Nov. 28, despite a career outing from senior forward Mervin James.

The Broncs, who ranked first in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference preseason poll, now enter the MAAC-play portion of the season at 1-5 overall.

“We’re just trying to win a game,” said Head Coach Kevin Baggett. “I understand the importance of going to play in league play, but we just need to get off this losing streak and we need to teach some guys that we’re counting on to play better, and they’re not playing better right now.”

James was the sole, albeit extremely bright spot for Rider’s offense against the Terrapins, as the MAAC preseason player of the year finished with a career- and game-high 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field, along with 8 rebounds. His previous career-high was 23 points.

“Mervin’s embracing it all,” said Baggett. “He’s trying to get his teammates to continue to compete and do the things that he needs them to do … and in the meantime, he’s taking it on his shoulders to try to help us win games and stay in games.”

Late in the second half, though, James fouled out after 29 minutes of play, and his night was cut short for the second time this season.

“We’re trying to build each other right now, because everything’s not going our way,” said James. “All we got to do is stay positive.”

The Broncs ended the game with 15 turnovers and 45 free throws awarded to Maryland, as a mistake-heavy opening half doomed Rider.

In the first half, Maryland got out to a 54-27 advantage, doubling Rider’s early point total.

“Part of it is they’re just bigger, stronger, faster. They were getting calls that we weren’t getting,” said Baggett.

James did his best to keep the Broncs afloat in the half with 11 points, but Maryland maintained its sizable lead by capitalizing on turnovers and getting to the foul line.

Rider seemed to regain a bit of its footing in the second half, trading baskets with the Terrapins for much of its duration; however, the damage dealt by Maryland early on proved to be too much, and the Broncs ultimately fell 103-76.

“It’s the little things and details that we just need to pay attention to,” said James. “We got to get better. We are locked in.”

The Broncs begin MAAC play on Dec. 1 with a road contest against Siena, who ranked fourth in the conference’s preseason poll.

The game begins at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.