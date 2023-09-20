Police charge male trespasser in Gee Hall

By Amethyst Martinez

A male unaffiliated with Rider was arrested on campus and charged with trespassing Friday after being told he was banned from the university on multiple occasions, according to the Lawrence Police Department and Public Safety.

Isaiah Sparks, 23, was charged with trespassing after a report of a suspicious person inside the lounge in Gee Residence Hall on Sept. 15. Police were called, and Sparks was arrested.

Lawrence Police declined to release his photograph, and would not say where he was from without a public records request.

Public Safety confirmed that Sparks was connected to an incident on Sept. 5 where an individual was found sleeping in a lounge at Kroner Residence Hall, and advised by Lawrence Police and Public Safety not to return to campus, subsequently banning him from Rider.

However, while on patrol at 7:06 p.m. on Friday, Public Safety found Sparks near Daly Dining Hall, and approached him.

(The Rider News/Kaitlyn D’Alessio) The entrance to Gee Residence Hall.

Sparks fled campus and Lawrence Police were called for assistance. The community assistant of Gee Residence Hall was informed of Sparks and his description by Public Safety. Approximately two and a half hours later, the CA reported a suspicious person in the lounge. Police and Public Safety entered the lounge, and Sparks was inside, according to Public Safety.

Sparks was placed under arrest for criminal trespassing, and transported to Lawrence Township Police Headquarters, where he was processed and released for summons, according to Public Safety.

At 11:31 p.m. Friday, Public Safety sent out an email informing the campus community of Sparks’ arrest.

Sparks was given another persona non grata letter from the university, notifying him again of his ban on campus.

Public Safety urged the community to not open doors for unknown individuals or prop open doors in residence halls.

Suspicious persons can be reported to Public Safety at 609-896-5029.