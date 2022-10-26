I scream, you scream, we all scream for ‘Scream Screen’

By Madison Lewis

The seventh annual “Scream Screen” drew out ghouls and goblins of all ages with its countless games and activities. There was upbeat music surrounding the venue as people indulged themselves in an abundance of delicious food and drinks, trunk-or-treated and relished in the activity tents.

Ongoers could get in touch with their creative side with pumpkin painting, release some stress by competing in the mini-golf course and for the thrill seekers, a mechanical pumpkin ride awaited with the intention of knocking the rider’s flat on their back.

Some of the attendees even wore their best Halloween attire, with costumes ranging from recognizable movie, television and video game characters to staple halloween ensembles. The crowd took advantage of all the free refreshments the vendors provided as well.

Before starting the student-selected movie, “Scooby-Doo,” the audience had the option to watch “Spongebob, The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom,” on a 40-foot-tall inflatable screen. Eager listeners tuned their car radios to channel 88.9 to listen to the audio of the films on the big display.

The most notable moment of the night, however, was watching “Scooby-Doo” on the enormous screen that towered over the staff parking lot. Children, parents and students waited in their vehicles in anticipation.

AJ the Bronc dressed up for the event, sporting a Halloween themed jersey.

Photo courtesy of Andrew Xon.

John Mozes, the general manager of 107.7 the Bronc, organized this event. He labels “Scream Screen” as a “longstanding tradition,” and praised the radio station for giving “Rider students the opportunity to feel like a kid again.” Judging by the smiling, delighted faces with eyes glued to the film screen, Mozes fulfilled his mission.

But what is a movie night without food? Scream Screen had many delicious choices when it came to a quick bite. Students and families sank their fangs into foods from the various trucks, including Bronc Bites, Thai Cha Chack, Yooo Cuz and much more. Guests were served pizza and chicken wings, among other desirable dishes. Free Monster energy drinks were also handed out in the original and pineapple flavors, that could be enjoyed in their vehicles as they watched the film.

One of the trunks for the trunk-or- treat portion of the evening. Photo courtesy of Andrew Xon.



People attending “Scream Screen” had a lot to say about this year’s fearful festivities. Bryonna Malave, a freshman elementary education major said, “My favorite activity offered was the pumpkin painting,” and at next year’s “Scream Screen” she would like to see a, “scarier movie for the second movie, but [she] did enjoy the more family-oriented one.”

Cameron Snyder, a junior game and interactive media design major, said he enjoyed the trunk-or-treating because, “free candy is fun.” Even with his all-around positive outlook on the event, Snyder expressed that at next year’s “Scream Screen,” he’d like to see the laser tag that was offered the year before.

Ultimately, the seventh annual “Scream Screen” was a resounding success. It goes without saying that “Scream Screen” resonated with families and students alike and surely lifted everyone’s spirits.

Logan VanDine is a copyeditor for The Rider News and works for 107.7 The Bronc. VanDine had no part in the writing or editing of this article.