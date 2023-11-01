Homecoming Weekend welcomes Rider community home

By Hannah Newman

The celebration of cranberry and white took flight on Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 27 and 28. The food trucks lined up bumper-to-bumper as campus organizations lined the perimeter of the parking lot for Rider’s annual Homecoming Weekend that kicked off with Scream Screen.

The next day, Broncs gathered in the Bart Luedeke Center parking lot at the Ghoulish Gathering Broncs Tailgate where students and families were welcomed by food trucks and live music.

Bronc families got to experience what life at Rider is like with their choice of food trucks such as a cupcake bar and hibachi tables to purchase snacks from, as well as live music behind the Student Recreation Center.

Students and families were able to purchase tickets in advance that granted them one meal truck ticket, which they were also available on site.

Food trucks present consisted of La Coqueta, DeLorenzo’s, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Thai Cha Chak and House of Cupcakes.

In addition to the trucks, there was a wine and beer cash bar.

For children 12 and under, a Halloween costume contest was held that featured many future Broncs already dressed up as their mascot.

Upon announcing the Cranberry Court winners, Broncs got to sit, lounge and enjoy the live music and food with their families.

Junior elementary education major Lexi Soliman said, “I’m always so excited to show my family what Rider is all about on Homecoming Weekend, and this year is even better with how gorgeous the weather is.”

Organizations from all over campus came ready to show their community and beyond what they’re all about with games, activities and items to purchase that will either support a cause or further the development of their organization.

The Rider Cheer Team gathers for a group photo at the Homecoming Tailgate.

Photo courtesy of Hannah Newman.

Organizations like the Graphic Design Club, fraternities and the cheerleading squad all came to bring students and their families more information, insight and activities, from coloring to tote bag painting. Senior graphic design major and president of the Graphic Design Club Jenna Krauss welcomed students and families to the clubs with pumpkin coloring.

“I’m most excited to just see everyone have a good day celebrating being at Rider,” said Krauss.

Not only were the clubs at Rider able to showcase their love and devotion to their club, the Business in Action program, which provides first-year business students with the chance to implement what they learn in the classroom to real life projects revolving around the workforce in business. Students must work together to develop a small business idea that will sell a product of their choice.

Students had the chance to display their small businesses for parents and students to see, making a vendor sale available in the midst of all the fun.

At 12 p.m., the 2023 Cranberry Court winners were called to the stage and the 12 candidates introduced themselves one last time before the winners were announced.

The nominees of this school year’s Cranberry Court pose with the winners, Mule and Collins-Bryant.

Photo courtesy of Peter G. Borg.

The anticipation was palpable as the crowd zeroed in on the candidates one by one before the big reveal.

The 2023 Cranberry Court winners were senior business administration major Charles Mule and senior music production major Yusef Collins-Bryant.

“I feel great, it’s an honor. This is one of my mom’s first times here and I got to show her what I do, which is very rewarding,” said Mule.

Collins-Bryant reflected on the fact that he hadn’t dressed up for Halloween in 14 years but won the costume contest portion of the Cranberry Court competition.

“Winning cranberry king with Charles reminds me that I have genuine love and support here and that all the work I have done at the university really means something and others see it too,” said Collins-Bryant.

The anticipation built up as the Ghoulish Gathering Broncs Tailgate and the men’s basketball exhibition game vs. Georgian Court University began at 1 p.m.