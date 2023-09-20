Former mathematics professor dies

(Courtesy of Rider University) Former professor emeritus of mathematics passed away at 69.

By Jake Tiger

Ciprian Borcea, 69, a professor emeritus of mathematics at Rider University, died Sept. 8, the university announced via email Sept. 14.

Borcea taught at Rider from 1990-2022, serving as the chair of the department of mathematics from 2011-14.

Borcea earned his Ph.D from the University of Bucharest in Romania, before immigrating to the United States in 1989.

For his work, Borcea received grants from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.

Borcea was also a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University.

According to Professor Anthony Bahri, who currently teaches mathematics at Rider and worked with Borcea for his entire 32-year tenure, a celebration of Borcea’s life and career will be held in the near future, but a date was not yet determined.

A private funeral was held for Borcea on Sept. 11, Bahri said.

