Former field hockey player charged with first-degree murder

By Lauren Minore

A former Rider University student was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in December in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, following the shooting death of a Missouri woman, according to local authorities.

Former Rider field hockey goalkeeper Grace Huff was held at the Oklahoma County Jail without bail, according to Oklahoma’s News 4. According to Rider athletics records, during her freshman year in 2016, she appeared in six games. Huff was not listed on the field hockey roster in subsequent years.

The victim, 20-year-old Montanah Sullivan, and Huff were riding in a car together with other passengers on Dec. 27, Oklahoma’s News 4 reported that Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.

“At some point, while they were driving around in the same area as the hospital, one of the females discharged the firearm inside the vehicle striking the other one killing her,” Knight told the Oklahoma television station.

When asked for comment, the Department of Athletics deferred to Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications Kristine Brown who said Huff is no longer a student at Rider University.

According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Huff’s preliminary court hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6.

Reporting contributed by Dylan Manfre.