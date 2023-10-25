Field Hockey falls in both road games

By Kadie Digiuseppe

Rider field hockey fell short in both of its road games against Fairfield 4-1 on Oct. 20, and Wagner 4-3 on Oct. 22, bringing the Broncs’ season record to 6-10.

‘We just have to keep communicating’

Rider opened its conference game on Oct. 20 at Fairfield with an early goal by the team’s second-leading scorer, freshman forward Willemijn Ephraim, off of a loose ball in the circle.

Later in the first quarter, the Fairfield offense woke up, earning a corner and scoring its first goal.

The Stags went on to score their first three goals off of offensive corners.

“Our defensive corners were not as strong as usual and the few errors have cost us goals,” said junior forward Lyric Scott. “We just have to keep communicating with each other and trusting our abilities to protect our cage like we have been in the beginning of the season. The fixes have been made and we as a defensive corner unit are confident in doing our best at our jobs moving forward.”

Fairfield primarily controlled the ball during the second and third quarter.

The Broncs had late corners and shots towards the end of the fourth quarter, but unfortunately, they couldn’t score.

Rider had only two corners and four shots to end the game.

Senior goalkeeper Carlee Fulton tied her second-highest save total against the Stags, with eight saves in the game.

Seahawks takedown the Broncs

On a windy afternoon, Rider traveled to Staten Island, New York, for its next conference game with Wagner.

The Broncs trailed the Seahawks 2-0 going into halftime, but their top-scorer, sophomore forward Valeria Perales, opened the third quarter with an unassisted goal to make the score 2-1 in favor of Wagner going into the fourth quarter.

Perales scored again for the Broncs with five minutes left in regulation, tying the score at 2-2.

The tie did not last long, though, as Wagner immediately scored what ended up being the game-winning goal, finalizing the score at 3-2 in favor of the Seahawks which sent the Broncs to their third straight loss.

Rider had nine shots on goal and two offensive corners and Fulton had four saves, bringing her season total to 63 saves.

At the end of last week, Rider’s conference record was 3-1 and 1-7 overall during away games, but after this weekend, the Broncs moved to 3-3 in their conference and 1-9 in away games.

The Broncs return home on Oct. 27 and will play LIU at 7 p.m.