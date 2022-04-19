Eggscellent Egg Hunt Photo Gallery

\nSheep were brought to Rider's annual egg hunt. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez. \n\n\n\nStudents were able to pet baby farm animals on the Campus Green. Photo Courtesy of Amethyst Martinez.\n\n\n\nBaby bunnies were brought to bring Easter spirit. Photo Courtesy of Amethyst Martinez.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nStudents open their eggs for prizes after the egg hunt. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez.\n\n\n\nRider advertises the different animals at the petting zoo. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez.\n\n\n\nThe petting zoo includes a donkey. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez. \n\n\n\nStudents play carnival games at the event. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez.\n\n\n\nStudents admire the baby goat in the petting zoo. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez.\n\n\n\nThe petting zoo includes Easter animals such as baby ducks. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez.\n\n\n\n\n