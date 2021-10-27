Drive-in movie, pumpkin painting and more: Scream Screen returns

Attendees check out food trucks and games before the start of the movie. Andrew Xon/The Rider News

By: Amethyst Martinez

The annual Scream Screen, a drive-in movie and halloween event, hosted by 107.7 The Bronc returned to campus on Oct. 22 for Rider faculty and students, as well as visitors to campus.

Events included a drive-in movie, food trucks, pumpkin painting, trunk or treating, miniature golf and laser tag.

Many students attended the event and were dressed in costumes throughout the Bart Luedeke Center staff parking lot.

Last year, Scream Screen was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

COVID-19 drastically affected student social interactions, but Scream Screen represented what events now look like while adhering to Rider’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Nida Bajwa, a senior sociology major attended the event representing The Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI) and their trunk or treat car.

“I get a little nervous…so that definitely factors into the anxieties I have about coming out, but I kind of forced myself because I want to be social,” said Bajwa.

When asked if she was worried about COVID-19 sophomore communications major Jaina Dalcan said, “I mean, yes. I don’t like germs. I always bring an alcohol spray bottle with me because I don’t know what I’ll touch.”

However, many students still enjoyed their night outside with less strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Food at the event was provided by food trucks such as Bronc Bites, Mama Dudes, Savory Leaf, Delorenzo’s The Burg and Thai Cha Chak. Caterers from Pepsi, PJ’s Pancake House and Tastee Sub Shop also provided students with food options. The food was free to all event goers.

All attendees were given a Student Government Association (SGA) purple bag decorated with bats and jack-o-lanterns for candy collected during the Trunk or Treat.

Associations handing out candy to event goers were 107.7 The Bronc, The Trenton Thunder, Student Government Association, Student Entertainment Council, The Tanning Zone, Campfire NJ, CDI and more.

“I’m here for the free food and candy,” said Dalcan.

At the entrance of the event, attendees were given ghost cookies with different expressions while halloween themed music such as “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, echoed throughout the event.

Another activity was pumpkin painting, where attendees were able to paint their pumpkin and bring it home. A table was set up with different paint colors and pumpkins, and many attendees gathered around the table.

There was also a miniature golf and laser tag game for event goers to play while they waited for the drive-in movie to begin.

Two hours after the event started, the movies was set to play on the inflatable screen for the drive-in movie theater in the parking lot.

The movies included “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space,” and the second film choice was a surprise, which later was revealed to be the Disney Channel original movie “Halloweentown.”

After the films played, Scream Screen wrapped up.

Karla Lopez-Rosa, a junior political science major said, “We missed last year, so now we’re back, and we’re coming back next year for sure.”