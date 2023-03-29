Dell’Omo receives recognition

By Jay Roberson

Rider President Gregory Dell’Omo was placed on the ROI-NJ Influencers Power list for 2023 in recognition of his commitment to preparing successful professionals at Rider University.

ROI-NJ’s Influencers Power list consists of the top 60 business leaders along with 14 other categories. Dell’Omo was placed in the higher education category, among 18 other leaders like Brian Bridges who serves as the Secretary of Higher Education for the state of New Jersey.

Dell’Omo reflected on his placement next to other influential education leaders in a university press release.

“I am honored to be included alongside so many distinguished colleagues working toward the common goal of student success,” Dell’Omo said. “Rider has always been fully committed to our students’ pursuit of higher education and professional development, but we could not do so without the dedication and generosity of our community. I share this recognition with them.”

Throughout his tenure at Rider, Dell’Omo has made it his main goal to increase student recruitment numbers and ensure financial viability.

In January, the Board of Trustees made the decision to extend Dell’Omo’s tenure as president an extra year, through 2025.

“In making this decision, the Board took into account many of President Dell’Omo’s accomplishments realized during his tenure, including his current ambitious and comprehensive plan to transform Rider University into a financially viable institution able to withstand the many challenges facing higher education today,” said John Guarino, chair of the board of trustees.

In the 2022 fiscal year, Dell’Omo received $15.1 million in donations which he was able to add to the “Transforming Students – Transforming Lives: The Campaign for Rider University” fund. This fund invests into scholarships for students and Rider’s endowment, campus facilities and Rider’s Annual Fund which supports students.

Dell’Omo has broken records in fundraising as well as receiving the largest donation in the history of the university. All money raised goes toward investing in Rider’s future.

Provost DonnaJean Fredeen spoke about the president’s strategic thinking when it comes to Rider’s present and future.

“I think he’s bold, and he is a visionary,” Fredeen said. “And even though he may be focusing on the issues in front of us at this point in time, he continues to also focus on the future as well.”

Originally printed in the 3/29/23 issue.