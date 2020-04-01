DC and Marvel capturing the humanity in the unnatural

For almost a whole millennium, superheroes have continued to impact society. In the 1940s, comics became a great pastime that gave hope to soldiers and hard-working citizens during the war effort. Comics started to range from not only the superhero genre but also horror, mystery, sci-fi and romance in the ‘50s. Then reaching the 2000s people began to see their favorite comic book characters on the silver screen.

“I feel like Marvel is more about the powers or unique abilities they receive as a gift and how their life changes for the better because of their new powers,” Mitose McHugh, a freshman geology major, said, “I see DC as more of the main character having life-changing moments happen to them, that main characters necessarily do not want, and they have to learn to cope or make do with what happens to them because of that certain moment.”

Marvel’s most well-known superhero group is The Avengers, who carried the first place box office spot away from Avatar. Marvel also created another group favorite, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

“I really enjoy the movie because it never fails to make me laugh and the heartwarming family themes,” Mitose said.

Until recently, Marvel has continued to be the preferred favorite of superhero movies. DC, however, struggled in the live-action movie department.

“But recently, DC’s been slowly releasing more movies, and I am excited to learn more about the DCU. I feel like Marvel has greatly benefited from its movies, I do not read their comics, but you can see the well of potential heroes from its variety of movies,” Mitose said.

DC was able to make a comeback from the “Justice League” and “Suicide Squad” with the release of solo movies such as “Wonder Woman” and “Shazam.” These two god-like heroes were able to bring a happier and more relatable approach for the DC universe.

“Birds of Prey” was one of the few anticipated movies of the year for DC. The movie follows a group of women who go through the daily challenges that the mythical city Gotham has to offer. Dinah Lance, also known as Black Canary, is forced to work for a crime boss by the name of Roman Sionis (alias of Black Mask). The movie’s anti-hero Harley Quinn has gone through a recent break up with Joker and announced it to all of Gotham, putting a target on her back. In the process of everyone wanting her dead or incarcerated, she meets a pickpocketer by the name of Cassandra Cain. All the while, Helena Bortenelli, who creates the hero Huntress, is on the hunt for revenge. With such a powerful plotline and incredible battle scenes, the movie ended up flopping at the box office.

DC has had a history of movies that sold short, although “Shazam!” and “Wonder Woman” did wonders for DCs box office statistics. The negatives seemingly outweigh the positives.

I felt a special connection with this movie. I was always one to stay in my shell and go by social norms, but being introduced to the universe of “Birds of Prey,” something changed in me. After seeing the movie I felt a huge confidence boost. Many had thought that the movie would be a chick flick where they shoved feminism down your throat. In reality, it was a movie that provided good laughs and edge-of-your-seat action.

“I have seen “Birds of Prey”, I enjoyed it. It was really cool to see Margot Robbie killing it as Harley Quinn and the action scenes were really enjoyable to watch. I definitely plan on rewatching it over break,” Mitose said.

DC continues to roll out female lead and directed films with their upcoming “Wonder Woman: 1984.” Marvel is not too far behind with “Black Widow.”

Sue Kroll, who is a long-time marketing chief executive for Warner Bros, stated in an interview with Variety, “It’s reflective of Hollywood’s glacial move toward progress,” Kroll said. “Women are part of every conversation now.”

“But at the end of the day,” she adds, “it’s a really fun, badass group of women getting together. It’s a ride. It’s a crazy ride.”



freshman English major

Cassandra Stathis