Cranberry and White Affair dances the night away

The Cranberry and White Affair took place in the Cavalla Room in the Bart Luedeke Center. Students began to populate the room after the event began at 7 p.m. The DJ kept the event going until it concluded at 11 p.m.

by Christian McCarville

The Cranberry and White Affair is an event that has quickly become tremendously popular among Rider students. The event gives students a chance to show off their formal apparel as well as their most impressive dance moves.

“This event is open to the entire Rider student body. Students have the chance to show off their best formal fit on a night that includes dancing, good music and food,” said senior business management major and Executive Board President of the Student Entertainment Council (SEC) Goanio Chavarria.

Tickets for the Cranberry and White Affair were distributed on Jan. 30 and 31. Students were evidently excited for a chance to attend the event, as a line for tickets formed outside of the Student Leadership Suite. Rider students were also allowed to bring up to two registered guests. Space was limited, however, and guest tickets were given on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Sponsored by the Rider University Greek Council (RUGC) and the Office of Campus Life, the Cranberry and White Affair was held in the Cavalla Room in the Bart Luedeke Center (BLC) on Feb. 1.

“My favorite part was the atmosphere of the night. Being a part of Greek Life, you can go to something that everyone can attend,” said sophomore accounting major Cory Mayo. “It’s a nice way to give all students the experience of a formal.”

The Student Government Association (SGA), SEC and Residence Hall Association (RHA) also provided co-sponsorships in support of the event.

“With themes changing from year to year, the fun is kept in the event and gives students the opportunity to get creative and flashy,” said Chavarria.

This year’s theme: the roaring 20’s.

Beginning promptly at 7 p.m., students began to file into the Cavalla Room in their elegant attire. The DJ played plenty of crowd favorites that could be heard from outside of the BLC. All who attended were also given the opportunity to have professional photographs taken by the entrance of the Cavalla Room. Many took advantage of this opportunity, as they did not want to forget this memorable night.

Refreshments and desserts were available to all attending students who had worked up an appetite on the dance floor. A unique beverage titled “Cranberry Bliss” was also served, paying homage to the university’s signature color.

As the event continued, more and more students arrived and joined in on the fun. The event hit its peak around 9 p.m., as the Cavalla Room was filled with dancing students, loud music and bright lights.

The Cranberry and White affair gradually came to an end as students grabbed their coats and returned to their respective dorms.

“I would go to Cranberry and White again, it’s something we get to experience for free that gives us something fun to do on a weekend, which is very important for a smaller school,” said Mayo. The event was certainly a success and will surely be making a return next year.

“This year was only the second year of Cranberry and White Affair. With both years being a success, it seems that this newly founded tradition is here to stay,” said Chavarria.

Published in the 2/5/20 edition.