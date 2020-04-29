Center for International Education announces 2021 faculty-led programs

By Megan Raab

Got cabin fever? The Center for International Education has a cure. Plan a global experience with the 2021 faculty-led programs. These programs take place during three periods: Spring break, J-term and May term. Here is a preview on three of the programs happening over J-term 2021.

One of the popular J-term programs is returning this year — Arts Abroad with Nathan Hurwitz, which will be going to London and Sicily.

This program is particularly well-suited for students in the College of Fine and Performing Arts, as the program includes live theater shows, concerts, museum visits, a look into the life of Shakespeare at Stratford Upon Avon and The Globe Theatre and other cultural experiences.

Hurwitz, associate professor II of theater, took over this program, which has been running at Rider for many years. It was run before him by Pat Chmel and Jerry Rife.

“The thing I love best about this program is seeing these wonderful places and exploring their culture through the eyes of the students,” Hurwitz said. ”I have been to most of these places before, but talking with them and seeing their reaction to their first view of the Acropolis, or Westminster Abbey is the most thrilling thing of all. Almost all of the students have said to me, by the end of the trip, that Arts Abroad has changed their lives.”

This program counts for three credits of THE 312 and engaged learning points.

Another one of our popular programs that is running again next year is Service Learning abroad with Assistant Director of Campus Life for Service Learning Joan Liptrot and Vice President for Student Affairs Leanna Fenneberg. This program will allow students to spend their J-term doing service work in gorgeous Panama.

This program includes service work such as teaching English and a beach cleanup, as well as fun excursions. The Service Learning Programs are a favorite of the Bonner Scholars, as well as other members of the Rider community who are passionate about community service. Participation in this program counts for three engaged learning points.

Graduate student Meghan Korb is an alum of the Panama Service Learning Program.

“I highly recommend students participate in a service-learning program abroad because it allows them to gain a better understanding of the different types of needs throughout the world. Panama is rich in biodiversity and through participating in a beach cleanup I was able to fully grasp the lack of care humans have when it comes to throwing out trash and its impact on the environment,” Korb said. “I don’t think people know much about Panama other than it’s the country the Panama Canal is located in, but there is much to see and be inspired by in this colorfully cultured country. Also, this program runs in January, so it is the ideal escape from the cold.”

Another program taking place over J-term is Health and Ecology Abroad in Costa Rica with Professor Kerrie Sendall. This program is particularly suited for students studying health care administration, biology, neuroscience, health science and environmental science, but it is open to all.

The program gives students the opportunity to learn about international healthcare through multiple site visits and volunteer opportunities, alongside fun cultural experiences.

Participation in this program will earn students three engaged learning credits as well as course credit.

For more information on these, as well as all of the global opportunities available, be sure to visit the virtual Study Abroad Fair on Reading Day, May 6.

If you have any questions or would like to set up advisement, please email cie@rider.edu. For a full list of the 2020/2021 programs visit rider.studioabroad.com.