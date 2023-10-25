Broncs beat Canisius, fall to Niagara

By Dain Smith and Benjamin Shinault

As the regular season withers away with the fall foliage, Rider women’s soccer hit the road once more to take on Canisius and Niagara.

The Broncs earned a 1-0 over the Golden Griffs on Oct. 18, but stumbled at Niagara, losing 4-0. Rider is now 4-4-1 in conference play.

‘It was a good feeling’

Rider put itself back in the win column after beating Canisius on Oct. 18, scoring a second-half goal which led to the 1-0 win.

In the first half, both teams were unable to score, but they did get multiple shots up as Canisius finished with eight shots and the Broncs had four.

A huge piece to the Broncs slim victory over Canisius was senior goalkeeper Ellie Sciancalepore.

One of her many highlights transpired in the 17th minute, when a Canisius attacker attempted to score on Sciancalepore but she rose up and used every bit of her 5-foot-11-inch frame to block it with one hand to make one of her many saves.

The match’s first and only goal was scored in the 67th minute by graduate student forward Chloe Fisher. Fisher found the back of the net for the score that stemmed from passes by freshman midfielder Ava Ferrie and senior back Genevieve Ryan.

Fisher’s goal was her third of the season and her first goal at home since the 2021 season.

Following the match, Fisher delved into her emotions after the goal.

“I don’t even really know the feeling. All I can say is that it was a good feeling, one that you always want in a game, especially when you come out with a win,” Fisher said.

At the end of the match, Canisius finished with 22 total shots with eight shots on goal and the Broncs finished with only six with three being on goal.

Head Coach Drayson Hounsome after the match gave insight on how the team can improve and what he expects to see in the upcoming road trip.

“We made some silly decisions in the second half, some of our passing was not great, we turned the ball over too much, we missed headers so we need to improve everything. We need to be much better in the second half for us to continue moving forward.”

Broncs fall flat

In the Broncs final roadtrip of the season, the Broncs did not fare well against the Niagara Purple Eagles, as they lost 4-0. Rider committed nine fouls and were called offsides three times.

All of the goals that transpired during the match occurred in the first half. In the 21st minute, the damage began with a goal by Niagara. Soon after, within the 23rd minute, the Purple Eagles struck again.

For the Purple Eagles, three of their four goals were scored by their senior forward Amanda Cripps, giving her the ever-so-rare soccer hat trick.

The Purple Eagles went on to add two more goals in the first half and the Broncs were desperate to head into the break.

Coming out of the locker room, the team looked refreshed and played much better defensively, keeping the ball out of their zone and away from the back of the net.