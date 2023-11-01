Broncs takedown TCNJ in exhibition battle

By Logan VanDine

With the help of some new faces, Rider women’s basketball handled TCNJ in its exhibition game at Alumni Gym, 63-50 on Nov. 1.

Head Coach Lynn Milligan’s starting five featured junior guards Sanaa Redmond, Mariona Cos-Morales, graduate student guard Jessika Schiffer, senior guard Makayla Firebaugh and freshman center Kaylan Deveney.

The game started close with the Broncs only up 15-11 by the end of the first quarter, followed by TCNJ making the game a bit closer, outscoring Rider 12-11 to trail 26-24 at halftime.

After a back-and-forth third quarter, the Broncs started to pull away from TCNJ, as they went on an 11-0 run to close out the game, leading by as much as 15 and ultimately winning the game 63-50.

“I think we are heading in the right direction,” said Milligan. “All of the pieces are there, it’s just putting them together. We got to be healthy, we got a couple of kids that I think are going to play some extended minutes for us and then of course we get into foul trouble right away, so that obviously made it challenging but I thought overall I was happy with tonight’s performance.”

Milligan also spoke about her team’s fourth-quarter performance that saw Rider outscore TCNJ by 11 points.

“I think we got into that rhythm because we got stops when we get stops we are going to be able to get some looks [Kaylan Deveney] was doing a great job on the block, [Mariona Cos-Morales] was doing a great job on the block,” she said.

On the night, it was the freshman Deveney who had 17 points, which led the team and definitely raised some eyebrows from those who were in attendance.

“Kay is a freshman. … She played like a freshman a little bit tonight, but then also played like a veteran. She has 17 points in 17 minutes so I think she can be a force, it’s just her having confidence and knowing kind of how to outsmart people a little bit more which I think she’ll do,” Milligan said. “Her fouls were freshman fouls, illegal screens, moving too fast, that kind of stuff, and I think a lot of that is what we can get from her.”

Deveney also gave her input on her play in her first collegiate game.

“I just trusted in my team and I was just excited to get out there and play with them and I think we played well together, I trusted in my training and was just excited to do what I can do,” Deveney said. “It’s definitely at a different pace and I just have to trust in my training like I said.”

With the Broncs now getting ready for their first regular season game on Nov. 7, Milligan explained what she thought her team had to work on if they wanted to rebound from their 11-win campaign a season ago.

“Our half-court defense, we got to work on our fundamentals a little bit more, some of the breakdowns we had gave up, some of those open looks,” said Milligan. “You’re going to have miscues, but we can’t make multiple miscues and give the other team as many open looks as we did.”

The Broncs now prep for their regular season debut which will be in Philadelphia on Nov. 7 against Saint Joseph’s at 7 p.m.