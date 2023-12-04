Broncs losing streak reaches seven, lose 88-81

By Benjamin Shinault

“They just got after us, simple as that,” Head Coach Kevin Baggett said postgame after his team lost their seventh straight game by the hands of the Fairfield Stags by a score of 88-81.

Coming off a tough loss against the Siena Saints to conclude a six-game road trip, Rider men’s basketball struggled to defend the basket and dropped another Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game in front of a home crowd.

The game kicked off with a floater off the top of the glass from senior guard Allen Powell, but the Stags came back a bit harder when they got possession back off a 3-pointer that found itself in the bottom of the net.

A huge piece to Fairfield’s win and Rider’s loss was the elegant shooting percentages by Fairfield in the first half. At the conclusion of the first half when Rider was down by only six, the Stags were shooting 63% from the field and they knocked down 6-of-10 three-point attempts.

“We gave up 60% from the three at the start of the first half, they shot 53% from the field in the game, you’re not going to win games like that,” Baggett said.

The amount of fouls Rider committed over the course of the game didn’t help either. In total, the Broncs committed 21 fouls with most of them coming in the second half which ultimately allowed the Stags to hold on to their lead.

During the game, Rider shot a minimal amount of threes. In the first half, the Broncs attempted only four shots from beyond the arc and in the second half, they sent up eight. Rider’s grand total of 3-pointers attempted was only 12 with Powell making the team’s only second-half three.

“Well, you’re not making threes, so we had to do something and we are accustomed to trying to dominate the paint,” Baggett said of the Broncs scoring 50 of their 81 total points down in the painted region.

Something that also went awry for the Broncs was their free throw numbers. In the first half, the Broncs were able to knock down all four of the free throw attempts but in the second half when Fairfield was in foul trouble, Rider couldn’t take advantage as they only sank 14-of-20 attempts.

“Too many breakdowns, we don’t make free throws, they make most of theirs,” said Baggett. “When you’re struggling, you can’t have these breakdowns that you’re having.”

Despite the defeat and the losing streak, senior forward Mervin James had yet another stellar game as he finished with 27 points, only one shy of his career high that he just recently set on Nov. 28 against Maryland. James also grabbed six rebounds and assisted on two makes.

“I really wasn’t worried about points today, I was just trying to get the win,” James said. “But, I would just like to thank my teammates for finding me in the right spots at the right time.”

The Broncs are in an all-time funk and James knows what must be done to right the ship and to snap the seven-game skid.

“Every game is a struggle. …We are just trying to find ourselves right now,” James said. “We just have to go to practice, keep our heads down and just keep attacking practice every day and at the same time, just try to grind it out.”

The Broncs will exit MAAC play for the time being as they hit the floor once again on Dec. 8 against Stonehill.

The game will be at home at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.