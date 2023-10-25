Broncs lose to Owls, defeat Saint Peter’s

By Terrell Munford and Glendale Eversley

Rider volleyball played against the Temple Owls on Oct. 18, losing all three sets in the matchup and continuing their now three game losing streak, falling 5-14 for the season.

Rider started off leading 3-2 in the first set. The Owls went on to take control of the opening set with a 7-1 run, and leading 17-12. Temple pulled away with an 8-2 run that closed out the set.

With the change of momentum, the Owls were already leading 9-5. In the second, Temple extended the lead with a 5-0 run. Leading 22-15, Temple scored three-straight points to finish out the set.

Rider set the tone, scoring the opening point in the third set; however, Temple came back and responded with a 5-0 run to take the early lead in the set. While trailing 8-4, Rider countered with three-straight points during freshman libero Carly Zimmet’s serve, helping Rider take the lead again with the score being at 13-11 midway. Temple went on a run to score seven-straight points and shortly after closed out the match.

Rontondo said the team “started off with low energy,” as he explained that the Bronc’s energy seemed to dip after finding out that certain players weren’t able to play before the matchup.

Rider ends the skid

On Oct. 21, Rider faced Saint Peter’s one of two games during their trip away. The Broncs crushed the Peacocks 3-1, with Rider’s win snapping a four-match losing streak, improving to 6-14 on the season and 5-6 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play. Meanwhile, the Peacocks dropped to 0-24 on the season, and 0-12 in MAAC play.

Junior setter Ryley Frye led the first set with an ace on her first serve of the match during a 4-0 run, giving the Broncs an early lead. Up 23-14 in the set, the Broncs came with back-to-back kills from senior siddle hitter Gabby Polynice to close out the set.

In the second set, Rider held a 4-3 lead, the Peacocks responding with a 5-0 run. Down 18-13, Frye had another ace during a 3-0 run, but Rider still fell short.

The Broncs came out of the break determined, opening the set with a 6-0 run on the serve of libero Molly Strah. With a commanding 10-5 lead, sophomore middle hitter Carley McAleavey had an ace during a 4-0 run that extended the Broncs lead to nine. Leading 17-10, Frye served four-straight points to pull away and take the set.

Down 3-2 early in set four, Rider went on a 4-0 run to take the lead capped off by back-to-back kills from McAleavey. Up 15-10, sophomore libero Keegan O’Connor served an ace during a 5-0 run as the Broncs would pull away in what was a decisive set and walk away with the victory.

Rotondo said, “It was [a] good set. We had a little dip in set two and we changed some of the roster a little bit to mix it up, but I think some of that was self-inflicting wounds … We got that corrected in sets three and four, to finish the game like we should have against Saint Peters.”

The Broncs will head on the road again as they take on the Siena Saints Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.