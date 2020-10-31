The women's basketball team received its first positive COVID-19 test. Photo by Dylan Manfre

BREAKING: Women’s basketball team receives positive COVID-19 test

By Dylan Manfre

The women’s basketball team received its first positive test for COVID-19, according to an athletics spokesperson.

All student-athletes along with the coaching staff are now quarantining for 14 days as per NCAA regulations.

The team would be released from quarantine on Nov. 14.

“A Rider University women’s basketball student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19. All student-athletes on the team are now quarantined and will remain so for 14 days,” a statement from Rider Athletics read.

Earlier in the preseason period, a player received an indeterminate COVID-19 test that sent coaches and players into on-campus quarantine. They remained in quarantine housing until the individual recorded two subsequent negative tests.

The team is set to open the season on Nov. 25, which the NCAA set as the first date for competition.

