BREAKING: Men’s basketball records positive COVID-19 test

By Dylan Manfre

The men’s basketball team received its first positive test for COVID-19, days after the women’s basketball team also reported its first confirmed case, according to an athletics spokesperson.

“A Rider University men’s basketball student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19. All student-athletes on the team are now quarantined and will remain so for 14 days,” Rider Athletics said in a statement.

The individual is in isolation on campus and the remainder of the team is in on-campus quarantine, according to Associate Vice President of University Marketing and Communications Kristine Brown.

Brown refused to disclose what dorm the student lives in. A cluster of cases has materialized in Hill Hall over the past week.

This is the first positive test within the men’s basketball program.

The team would be released from its quarantine on Nov. 18, which is one week before the start of the 2020-2021 college basketball season.

The development complicates the team’s preparation for its nonconference season that could begin as early as Nov. 25. It is unclear if the team will play on the first day of competition because its nonconference schedule has yet to be released.